GENE SIMMONS’ Wife SHANNON TWEED On Her Husband’s Famous Tongue - “Why Do You Think I’m Still Here After 34 Years”; Video

TMZ caught up with KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons and his family yesterday (Thursday, December 29th) at LAX, and with Simmons having “the most famous tongue in the world”, TMZ wanted to know details of Gene and wife Shannon Tweed’s midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve.

Check out the video below:

KISS recently announced a series of arena shows across Europe in May. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer heard the calls from their European fans and they return for the first time since 2015’s series of sold out festival and arena shows across Europe, hot on the heels of the bands sixth sold out KISS Kruise.

A show on May 20th at BVV in Brno, Czech Republic has been added to the European tour. The complete schedule is available below.

May

1 - Olympiski - Moscow, Russia

4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Spekrun - Oslo, Norway

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

15 - Pala Apitour - Turin, Italy

16 - Unipol Arena- Bologna, Italy

18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

20 - BVV - Brno, Czech Republic

21 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Holland

27 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

31 - O2 - London, UK