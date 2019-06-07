GENERATION AXE Feat. STEVE VAI, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ZAKK WYLDE, NUNO BETTENCOURT & TOSIN ABASI Streaming "Highway Star" From Upcoming Live Release

Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi, collectively Generation Axe, will release The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) via earMUSIC / Edel on June 28. Listen to “Highway Star” from the new release, below.

Generation Axe first staged a North American tour in April - May, 2016, and then travelled to Asia in April, 2017. They returned to the road this past November and December, 2018 for an extensive 32-date tour of North America.

When asked which song performed captures the true essence of Generation Axe, Steve Vai shares, “For me, I might say that our arrangement and performance of 'Highway Star' captures a good essence of what Gen-Axe is about. In this song we all came together and worked out a spectacular five guitar arrangement of this classic masterpiece, with an interplay of harmonies that is uniquely structured and potent. There are shifting solo sections tailor made for each guitarist, and a deep respect to the structure of wicked fast harmonies engineered around Richie Blackmore’s historic solo. And then there’s Yngwie’s powerful vocal performances on this track too. It has a high degree of rock and roll energy in it.”

The complete track listing features: Generation Axe – “Foreplay”; Tosin Abasi – “Tempting Time”; Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt – “Physical Education”; Nuno Bettencourt – “A Side of Mash:’ Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde – “Sideways”; Zakk Wylde – “Whipping Post”; Steve Vai – “Bad Horsie”; Yngwie Malmsteen ‘ “Valhalla” / “Baroque n Roll” / “Overture” / “From a Thousand Cuts” / “Arpeggios from Hell” / “Far Beyond The Sun”; Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai – “Black Star”; Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi – “Frankenstein”; and Generation Axe – “Highway Star.” Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) will be released as a CD digipack, limited edition colored 2-LP set with download, and digitally by earMUSIC on June 28.

The album will be released as a CD Digipak, Limited coloured 2LP+Download and Digital. Pre-order the album here. The first single, “Frankenstein”, can also be streamed and downloaded here.

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":