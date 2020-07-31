GENERATION AXE Featuring STEVE VAI, ZAKK WYLDE, NUNO BETTENCOURT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And TOSIN ABASI To Perform QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody" With BRIAN MAY On AXS TV

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with following update:

"This Monday, August 3rd at 8/7 Central, Generation Axe will be performing on AXS TV’s At Home And Social. We will be performing an instrumental version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with the one and only Brian May joining us as a guest. I still can’t believe that! Join the Gen Axe band along with Nuno Bettencourt, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Yngwie Malmsteen and myself for a rich guitar party performing one of the greatest rock songs of all time."

Generation Axe first staged a North American tour in April - May, 2016, and then travelled to Asia in April, 2017. They returned to the road in November / December 2018 for an extensive 32-date tour of North America.

When asked which song performed captures the true essence of Generation Axe, Steve Vai shares, “For me, I might say that our arrangement and performance of 'Highway Star' captures a good essence of what Gen-Axe is about. In this song we all came together and worked out a spectacular five guitar arrangement of this classic masterpiece, with an interplay of harmonies that is uniquely structured and potent. There are shifting solo sections tailor made for each guitarist, and a deep respect to the structure of wicked fast harmonies engineered around Richie Blackmore’s historic solo. And then there’s Yngwie’s powerful vocal performances on this track too. It has a high degree of rock and roll energy in it.”

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":