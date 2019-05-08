GENERATION AXE Management Checks In With Update On PledgeMusic Purchases For New Album - "They Are Actively Looking For Additional Funding To Fulfill Their Obligations"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a message to the fans from Generation Axe Management:

"We wanted to update the fans who have purchased items from the Generation Axe Tour pre-sale campaign conducted by PledgeMusic with the latest information.

It’s common knowledge PledgeMusic is having issues. At this point, despite the fact that PledgeMusic has suspended all of its campaigns, we’re still expecting them to fulfill the remainder of the purchases you made as part of the Gen. Axe campaign, including the delivery of the live Gen. Axe CD and vinyl. They are stating to us that they are actively looking for additional funding to fulfill their obligations to you and us.

At the moment we are taking Pledge at their word and are hoping they will come through for us all. If not, we will take further action so this issue is rectified to everyone’s satisfaction. It took us longer to finish the recordings than we originally planned, but it is finished. In the meantime, Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World: Live In China will be released worldwide on June 28, 2019, via earMUSIC. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Much work has been done behind the scenes to rectify the situation, and we will continue to do so."

earMUSIC reacent announced the upcoming release, Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China), out on June 28. The first single, "Frankenstein", can be heard below.

Roaring sounds, cutting-edge solos, colossal power - Generation Axe is THE American rock guitarist supergroup formed by Steve Vai. For this superb project, the exceptional musician assembled the collective epitome of world-class rock guitarists by his side. Part of this group are, besides Vai himself, legendary guitar heroes Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders).

After joining forces in 2016, Generation Axe toured North America in April and May 2016, and Asia in April 2017. Following the vast support, in November and December of 2018 they performed an additional 32 city tour of North American tour.

The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam. According to Steve Vai, “The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and 5 completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas.”

Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed the World (Live in China) was culled from various performances on their last and very successful tour of Asia and marks a historical moment in music history.

The album will be released as a CD Digipak, Limited coloured 2LP+Download and Digital. Pre-order the album here. The first single, “Frankenstein”, can also be streamed and downloaded here.

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

"Frankenstein":