GENERATION KILL Featuring Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES Return With New Lineup; Band Streaming Cover Of AGENT ORANGE’s “Bloodstains”



Generation Kill, featuring former Exodus and vocalist Rob Dukes, are currently in the studio recording the follow-up to We’re All Gonna Die, which will be released in early 2018.

Rob Dukes (Exodus) and Jason Velez return with new members Max Velez on bass and Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction) on drums. The new lineup can be heard on the cover of the Agent Orange track “Bloodstains”, available for streaming below:

Generation Kill lineup:

Rob Dukes (Vocals)

Jason Velez (Guitar)

Max Velez (Bass)

Craig Cefola (Drums)