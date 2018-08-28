GENERICHRIST Announce Rotting In The Swamp EP

Tampa Bay, Florida-based thrash/death metal band, Generichrist will release their limited EP Rotting In The Swamp in late November. It will be the band’s first musical offering since 2015's Taste Of Death album that was released on Philadelphia label Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Generichrist spent a major part of 2018 working with Mark Prator at Red Room Studios, Prator produced the bands last two records, Taste Of Death and House Of Ill Repute.

The band has also unveiled the artwork for the Rotting In The Swamp EP that was done by artist Ipoet Poetra. The three song EP will be the beginning of a busy 2018/2019 for Generichrist who will release their next full-length Ego Killer in early 2019.

Generichrist recording lineup:

Tony Anderson (Fleshreaper, Doomsilla) - vocals

Joe Hujbar ( ex-Mass Mutilation ) - guitar

Marco Escalante - guitar

Ed Webb (Hideous, ex-Massacre, ex-Diabolic, ex-Eulogy) - bass/vocals

Chris Maraman (ex-Sorcerer, ex-Unearthed) - drums