GENERICHRIST To Begin Recording Ego Killer Album This Weekend

Tampa Bay, Florida-based thrash/death metal band, Generichrist, will enter Red Room Studios on January 6th to begin work on the follow-up to their 2015 release, Taste Of Death, that was released via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions out of Philadelphia. The new album, titled Ego Killer, will be the bands first release with Venezuelan guitarist, Marco Escalante, who joined the band in late 2015.

Generichrist founder and frontman, Tony Anderson (also of Fleshreaper and Doomsilla) confirmed that Ego Killer will feature 12 new tracks that they have been working on for the last two years. "We basically cut back on doing live shows the last year or so and just focused on writing new music," said Anderson when asked about the new album. "The chemistry in the band has been amazing and we are really excited to get back into the studio."

The band has also confirmed it will once again work with Mark Prator, who produced the bands last two records, Taste Of Death and House Of Ill Repute.

In other Generichrist news, the band will play its first and only show booked in 2018 so far on March 17th (St. Patricks Day) with Brutality, Carrion Curse, and Lineage, in Tampa, Florida at the Brass Mug (1450 Skipper Rd, Tampa, FL 33613). For more information visit the band's page, here.

Generichrist lineup:

Tony Anderson (Fleshreaper, Doomsilla) - vocals

Joe Hujbar - guitar

Marco Escalante - guitar

Ed Webb (Hideous, ex-Massacre, ex-Diabolic, ex-Eulogy) - bass/vocals

Chris Maraman (ex-Sorcerer, ex-Unearthed) - drums