GENERICHRIST To Release Rotting In The Swamp EP In April

Tampa Bay, Florida-based thrash/death metal band, Generichrist, along with Metal Bastard Enterprises out of Spain, have announced the official release date for the Rotting In The Swamp EP. The release date has been set for April 12th and it will be released on 12" inch green vinyl.

This will be the band's first musical offering since 2015's Taste Of Death album, that was released on Philadelphia label Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. The artwork for the Rotting In The Swamp EP was done by artist Ipoet Poetra, who has worked with the band multiple times through the years.

Generichrist bassist Ed Webb states: "We are really excited to get the new music out there, we really put our souls into the new material. First will be the Rotting In The Swamp EP on 12" vinyl and then we will unleash the full length that is recorded and in the vault and ready to go. It is going to be a busy next two years for us and we couldn't be more excited to destroy."

Generichrist was formed in 2003 by vocalist Tony Anderson and the band has put out several releases since it's formation. In related news the band is also working on some European dates later in the year along with US shows.

To pre-order a copy of the Rotting In The Swamp EP, visit the band's page here.

Generichrist lineup:

Tony Anderson (Fleshreaper, Doomsilla) - vocals

Joe Hujbar (ex-Mass Mutilation) - guitar

Marco Escalante (Enlo) - guitar

Ed Webb (Hideous, ex-Massacre, ex-Diabolic, ex-Eulogy) - bass/vocals

Chris Maraman (ex-Sorcerer, ex-Unearthed) - drums