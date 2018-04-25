GENESIS - Counting Out Time: A Photographic Journey Book Due In June

Wymer Publishing has announced a June 15th release for the new book Genesis... Counting Out Time: A Photographic Journey.

With 2018 marking the 50th anniversary of the recording of Genesis' first album, what better way to celebrate it than with this limited edition hardback photographic book incorporating the Genesis family of bands from the seventies to the present day. As well as images of Genesis from the days with Peter Gabriel through to the 2007 reunion, this book includes photos from the solo careers of Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett and Mike & The Mechanics.

Beautifully designed and packaged in a block foiled, presentation case with a set of 7 high quality prints - two group shots and one each of Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Phil Collins.

This full colour 128-page book printed on quality 170gsm silk paper is A4 in size and crammed full of great photos, many previously unpublished.

Order by 31st May and have your name on a dedicated fans page within the book!