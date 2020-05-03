GENESIS Film Festival Series Continues; Live At Wembley Stadium 1987 Streaming

On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:

"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

Genesis Live At Wembley Stadium highlights the band's four sold out shows at Wembley Stadium in London between July 1st - 4th, 1987 at the end of their Invisible Touch Tour, promoting their thirteenth studio album, Invisible Touch.

The setlist is as follows:

"Mama"

"Abacab"

"Domino"

"That's All"

"The Brazilian"

"Land of Confusion"

"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"

"Throwing It All Away"

"Home By The Sea"

"Invisible Touch"

- Drum Duet -

"Los Endos"

"Turn It On Again" (including medley)

The following concerts will be available over the coming weeks:

May

9 - The Way We Walk (1992)

16 - When In Rome (2007)

Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.