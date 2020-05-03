GENESIS Film Festival Series Continues; Live At Wembley Stadium 1987 Streaming
May 3, 2020, 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:
"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."
Genesis Live At Wembley Stadium highlights the band's four sold out shows at Wembley Stadium in London between July 1st - 4th, 1987 at the end of their Invisible Touch Tour, promoting their thirteenth studio album, Invisible Touch.
The setlist is as follows:
"Mama"
"Abacab"
"Domino"
"That's All"
"The Brazilian"
"Land of Confusion"
"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"
"Throwing It All Away"
"Home By The Sea"
"Invisible Touch"
- Drum Duet -
"Los Endos"
"Turn It On Again" (including medley)
The following concerts will be available over the coming weeks:
May
9 - The Way We Walk (1992)
16 - When In Rome (2007)
Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.