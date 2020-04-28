GENESIS Film Festival Series Continues; The Mama Tour 1984 Streaming

On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:

"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

The Mama Tour is the latest installment of the Genesis Film Festival. The film was shot by Jim Yukich in 1984 and contains highlights from The Mama Tour’s final five shows at NEC Arena in Birmingham, UK.

The setlist is as follows:

"Abacab"

"That's All"

"Mama"

"Illegal Alien"

"Home By The Sea"

"Second Home By The Sea"

"Keep It Dark"

"It's Gonna Get Better"

"In The Cage / Cinema Show / In That Quiet Earth / Slippermen"

"Afterglow"

"Turn It On Again" - Final Medley

The following concerts will be available over the coming weeks:

May

2 - Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

9 - The Way We Walk (1992)

16 - When In Rome (2007)

Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.