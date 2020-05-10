GENESIS Film Festival Series Continues; The Way We Walk 1993 Streaming

On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:

"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

Recorded during the We Can't Dance tour at Earls Court in London, The Way We Walk was first released on VHS tape in 1993 and was also available on LaserDisc format at the time.

The setlist was as follows:

"Land of Confusion"

"No Son of Mine"

"Driving The Last Spike"

"Old Medley"

- "Dance On A Volcano"

- "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"

- "The Musical Box"

- "Firth of Fifth"

- "I Know What I Like"

- "That's All"

- "Illegal Alien"

- "Follow You Follow Me"

"Fading Lights"

"Jesus He Knows Me"

"Dreaming While You Sleep"

"Home By The Sea"

"Hold On My Heart"

"Domino"

- The Drum Thing -

"I Can't Dance"

"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"

"Invisible Touch"

"Turn It On Again"

On May 16th, Genesis will post When In Rome (2007), the final concert in the series. Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.