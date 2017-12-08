GENESIS Guitar Legend STEVE HACKETT Streaming "Eleventh Earl Of Mar" Video From Upcoming Live In Birmingham Release

On Friday, January 26th, Inside Out Music will release Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham, the new live release from guitar legend Steve Hackett. Watch "Eleventh Earl Of Mar" from the upcoming release, below:

Wuthering Nights was filmed at the Birmingham Symphony Hall during Hackett’s recent, critically-acclaimed Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett tour. Available as 2CD/BluRay Jewel Case and Digital Album, this is a must-have for any prog fan.

This tour marked the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, Hackett’s last album with Genesis which reached #7 in the UK album chart. To celebrate Steve and his band played five of the best-loved tracks from this iconic album: “Eleventh Earl Of Mar”, “One For The Vine”, “Blood On The Rooftops”, “…In That Quiet Earth” and “Afterglow”.

Other fan favorites from Hackett’s Genesis days were ‘revisited’: “Dance On A Volcano”, “Inside & Out”, “Firth Of Fifth”, “The Musical Box” and the classic “Los Endos”. This mesmerizing show marks the first ever live performance by Hackett and his band of the tracks “One For The Vine” and “Inside & Out”, and also includes many of Hackett’s solo fan-favorites as well as material from his latest studio album, The Night Siren.

Steve recalls the Birmingham performance: “I’m excited about the imminent release of Wuthering Nights. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like “One For The Vine”, “Eleventh Earl Of Mar” and “Blood On The Rooftops” come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!”

The band are: Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Nick Beggs (bass, stick & twelve string) and Nad Sylvan on vocals plus special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann.

The DVD / Blu-Ray also includes fascinating behind the scenes footage, most of which was filmed on the day in Birmingham. There are also three videos for tracks from The Night Siren: “Behind The Smoke”, “Fifty Miles From The North Pole” and “West To East”.

Steve Hackett is renowned as an immensely talented and innovative rock musician. He was lead guitarist with Genesis as part of their classic line up with Gabriel, Collins, Banks and Rutherford, who produced several of the band’s most acclaimed albums including Selling England By The Pound (a favourite of John Lennon) and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. With Steve's extraordinary versatility in both his electric guitar playing and his composing, he involves influences from many genres, including jazz, world music and blues. He is equally adept in his classical albums that include renditions of pieces by composers from Bach to Satie, his own acoustic guitar compositions that have gained the admiration of many, including Yehudi Menuhin, and ambitious guitar/orchestra albums such as A Midsummer Night's Dream, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic.