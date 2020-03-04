GENESIS Reunite For First Tour In 13 Years; UK Dates Confirmed
March 4, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Genesis have announced that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020. The band last performed together 13 years ago. For the tour, dubbed The Last Domino?, the trio will be joined on stage by Collins' 18-year-old son Nicholas, who replaces his father on drums.
"We all felt, 'Why not?'" Collins told BBC News. "It sounds a bit of a lame reason - but we enjoy each other's company, we enjoy playing together."
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 9 AM. More info here.
November
23 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, England
26 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England
29 - O2 Arena - London, England
30 - O2 Arena - London, England
December
2 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
5 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, England
8 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
11 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland