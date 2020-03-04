GENESIS Reunite For First Tour In 13 Years; UK Dates Confirmed

Genesis have announced that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020. The band last performed together 13 years ago. For the tour, dubbed The Last Domino?, the trio will be joined on stage by Collins' 18-year-old son Nicholas, who replaces his father on drums.

"We all felt, 'Why not?'" Collins told BBC News. "It sounds a bit of a lame reason - but we enjoy each other's company, we enjoy playing together."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 9 AM. More info here.

November

23 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, England

26 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

29 - O2 Arena - London, England

30 - O2 Arena - London, England

December

2 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

5 - Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, England

8 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

11 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland