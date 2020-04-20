GENESIS Streaming Classic Concert Films For Free Over The Next Five Weeks; Three Sides Live Available
April 20, 2020, an hour ago
On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:
"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."
The first installment is Three Sides Live. Directed by Stuart Orme and originally released in 1982, the concert film features live performances and behind-the-scenes footage recorded during the 1981 Abacab album tour across Europe and North America.
The following concerts will be available over the coming weeks:
April
25 - The Mama Tour (1984)
May
2 - Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)
9 - The Way We Walk (1992)
16 - When In Rome (2007)
Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.