GENESIS Streaming Classic Concert Films For Free Over The Next Five Weeks; Three Sides Live Available

On Saturday, April 18th, Genesis updated their social media pages with the following news:

"Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST / 2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

The first installment is Three Sides Live. Directed by Stuart Orme and originally released in 1982, the concert film features live performances and behind-the-scenes footage recorded during the 1981 Abacab album tour across Europe and North America.

The following concerts will be available over the coming weeks:

April

25 - The Mama Tour (1984)

May

2 - Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

9 - The Way We Walk (1992)

16 - When In Rome (2007)

Go to the official Genesis YouTube channel here.