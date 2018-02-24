GENOCIDE PACT Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Washington, DC-based Genocide Pact have announced a brief spring headline tour throughout North America. The tour begins April 19th in Toronto, ON and ends April 22nd in Brooklyn, NY. Additionally, Genocide pact have confirmed upcoming concerts alongside notable acts such as labelmates Incantation, Primitive Man, Demolition Hammer and more. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

Dates:

March

24 – Richmond, VA – Champion Brewing

April

2 – Washington, DC – Atlas Brew Works

April (Headline Dates)

20 – Montreal, QC – La Vitrola

21 – Clifton, NJ – Clash Bar

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

July

21 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Genocide Pact unleashed their raging sophomore full-length and Relapse debut, entitled Order Of Torment on February 2nd.

Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Magrudergrind) in Baltimore, MD at Developing Nations and featuring cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motorhead, Autopsy, Marduk, Pink Floyd), Order of Torment features eight tracks of pulverizing, relentless death metal that harkens to the greats while pushing the genre to chaotic new realms of possibility.

Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here, and all digital retail outlets here.

"Pain Reprisal" video:

"Structural Dissolution":

"Conquered And Disposed":

