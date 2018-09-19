GENOCIDE PACT Debut "Blood Rejection" Music Video

Washington, DC-based death metal act Genocide Pact share the “Blood Rejection” music video, featuring live footage filmed and directed Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence) at Saint Vitus Bar. Watch below:

Genocide Pact join labemates Dying Fetus, Incantation, and Gatecreeper for the Relapse Contamination Tour beginning tonight in Michigan. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

Tour dates:

September

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom

11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

29 - London, ON - London Music Hall