GENOCIDE PACT Debut "Blood Rejection" Music Video
September 19, 2018, 33 minutes ago
Washington, DC-based death metal act Genocide Pact share the “Blood Rejection” music video, featuring live footage filmed and directed Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence) at Saint Vitus Bar. Watch below:
Genocide Pact join labemates Dying Fetus, Incantation, and Gatecreeper for the Relapse Contamination Tour beginning tonight in Michigan. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.
Tour dates:
September
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom
11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues
16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge
17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest
21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
29 - London, ON - London Music Hall