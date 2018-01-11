GENOCIDE PACT Streaming New Song "Structural Dissolution"

Washington, DC’s Genocide Pact are set to unleash their raging sophomore full-length and Relapse debut, entitled Order Of Torment.

Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Magrudergrind) in Baltimore, MD at Developing Nations and featuring cover art from the legendary Joe Petagno (Motorhead, Autopsy, Marduk, Pink Floyd), Order of Torment features eight tracks of pulverizing, relentless death metal that harkens to the greats while pushing the genre to chaotic new realms of possibility.

The album cut "Structural Dissolution" is available for streaming below.

Order Of Torment is due out February 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com here, and all digital retail outlets here.

Order Of Torment tracklisting:

"Conquered And Disposed"

"Decimation Grid"

"Spawn Of Suffering"

"Pain Reprisal"

"Ascendancy Absolved"

"Structural Dissolution"

"Authoritarian Impulse"

"Blood Rejection"

"Structural Dissolution":

"Conquered And Disposed":

Tour Dates:

February

2 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel (with Mammoth Grinder)

3 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter (with Mammoth Grinder)