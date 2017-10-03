GENUS ORDINIS DEI Release “Halls Of Human Delights” Single, Music Video

Genus Ordinis Dei will release their second full-length album, Great Olden Dynasty, on November 24th via Eclipse Records. The album features ten pummelling tracks of symphonic death-metal mastery, including Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) on guest vocals for the song “Salem”.

Check out a a video for the track “Halls Of Human Delights” below, and stream the single via Spotify and Apple Music. The video was directed by Steve Saints, and filmed on location at Villa Cavour in Trino, Italy.

“The song is about God’s creation of sin, and the fact that sins have been made to seem delicious when committed” states vocalist Nick K. “As more people commit sins, more souls are sent to the prison that God created for them until they are redeemed. We decided to represent the theme of the song in a luxurious but decadent hall as a metaphor to the joy of committing sin, but also to imply the feeling of emptiness when one’s sins are redeemed.”

Guitarist Tommy Mastermind continues, “We decided to revisit this abandoned location we used for a previous photo shoot because it was perfect. We didn’t expect any problems, however when we arrived, there were dozens of people shooting an actual movie! The movie production troupe was using our hall as their control room, and just outside they were shooting some horror scenes. We were desperate because that was the only day for us to shoot before departing on tour with Lacuna Coil. Luckily some people on the production crew had heard of the band before, and were sympathetic to our dilemma. They moved their gear to the far side of the room and we literally shot the video while they were shooting their movie! It was a difficult but memorable experience!”

The cover art for the album was designed by Andrea Spoto, and the album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Luca Turilli’s Rhapsody, DGM) at Domination Studio.

Great Olden Dynasty tracklisting:

“The Unleashed”

“You Die In Roma”

“Cold Water”

“The Flemish Obituary”

“Sanctuary Burns”

“Morten”

“ID 13401”

“Halls of Human Delights”

“Salem” (featuring Cristina Scabbia)

“Greyhouse”

Pre-order Great Olden Dynasty on iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, with more options coming soon.

In 2016 Genus Ordinis Dei was invited to join European leg of the Delirium World Tour as opening act for Lacuna Coil, where they completed a five week endurance of 31 gigs in some of Europe’s most prestigious venues. The band has consistently performed throughout Europe in 2017, and recently announced the following shows, with more dates to be added soon:

October

20 - Lodi, Italy - Km298

November

24 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall (with Hell)

December

16 - Pozzuoli (NA), Italy - Crash / Live To Rock Metal Fest

Lineup:

Nick K (vocals & guitars)

Tommy Mastermind (guitars & orchestra)

Steven F. Olda (bass)

Richard Meiz (drums)

(Photo - Valentina Riboli)