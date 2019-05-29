GEODA Featuring STEVE DI GIORGIO And DIRK VERBEUREN Release First Official Video, "The Magic Mountain"

Argentina’s organic death metallers Geoda - featuring fretless guru Steve Di Giorgio and Dirk Verbeuren on drums - have released their first official video, for the song "The Magic Mountain", taken from Geoda's upcoming album, Here And Now, coming out on June 7.

The video, directed by Bruno Osorio, can be seen below. Further album details to follow.

Geoda are:

Facundo Lopez: Guitar/Vocals

Steve Di Giorgio: Bass

Dirk Verbeuren: Drums