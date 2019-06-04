GEODA Featuring STEVE DI GIORGIO And DIRK VERBEUREN Release Here And Now Album Trailer
June 4, 2019, 42 minutes ago
Argentina’s organic death metallers Geoda - featuring fretless guru Steve Di Giorgio and Dirk Verbeuren on drums - have released a teaser for their upcoming Here And Now album, out June 7. Watch below:
The band previously released their first official video, for the song "The Magic Mountain", taken from Here And Now.
The video, directed by Bruno Osorio, can be seen below:.
Geoda are:
Facundo Lopez: Guitar/Vocals
Steve Di Giorgio: Bass
Dirk Verbeuren: Drums