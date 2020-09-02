GEOFF DOWNES Shares Story Behind ASIA's #1 Rock Hit "Heat Of The Moment"; Video
September 2, 2020, an hour ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"Hey music junkies, the Professor of Rock always here to celebrate the greatest artists and songs of all time with our latest edition of Revelations. Co-founder, multi-instrumentalist and co-writer Geoff Downes of magnetic rock band Asia tells the story behind the 1982 #1 rock hit 'Heat Of The Moment', and how it has impacted our culture."