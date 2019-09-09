GEOFF TATE On Chance Of Rejoining QUEENSRŸCHE - "If Our Paths Cross Again, I'm Always Open"

Geoff Tate spokenabout the possibility of reuniting with Queensrÿche in a brand new interview with eonmusic. Speaking to the site at Stonedeaf Festival in Nottinghamshire, the singer said he was "always open" to getting back together with the band that he parted ways with in 2012.

Asked about how he views his Queensrÿche past, Geoff said: "I think Queensrÿche had some amazing music, and I’m very proud of what me made together and separately, individually. It’s cool stuff, and I’m very proud of it."

On his current recording plans: "Yeah, I kind of record a lot when I’m on the road, usually, on the studio I carry around with me. I have a small portable, travelling production studio, so yeah, we kind of write as we go. It’s kind of cool too, because when you’re in a different country, a different city, you do a session with someone and see what happens; a writing session or have somebody play on your record. It’s handy now."

Finally, when asked about the possibility of the original five Queensrÿche members reuniting - including guitarist Chris DeGarmo - Tate said; "Well, I never say never. I’d be interested in seeing what comes next. If our paths cross again, I’m always open."

