GEOFF TATE On Meeting His Former QUEENSRŸCHE Bandmates In Barcelona - "It Was Good To Actually Be Able To Talk To Each Other"

On July 16th, vocalist Geoff Tate (Operation: Mindcrime, ex-Queensrÿche) guested on the Las Vegas radio station KOMP 92.3 program 92 Minutes Of Hair With Mel and revealed that he recently had a brief reunion with his former Queensrÿche bandmates during Rock Fest Barcelona in Spain while attending / performing with Avantasia. He also saw his replacement, Todd La Torre, perform with Queensrÿche , calling him "fantastic" and "amazing." Check out the interview below.

During an interview with The Chicago Tribune about his band, Operation: Mindcrime, Tate opened up about the encounter with his former bandmates in Barcelona:

"We actually had kind words to say to each other, hugs and handshakes," Tate said. "I don't know if that's the beginning of the healing process. It's too early to tell. I can just say it was nice seeing everybody. It was good to actually be able to talk to each other."

Australia's Heavy spoke with Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre in late 2016 about fronting the band and replacing Geoff Tate. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

La Torre: "Seriously, he’s been hailed as one of the greatest of all time of the genre. In my opinion, he created a sound and style of singing. At first, I knew I was going to be harshly criticised. Even if I sounded perfect, I am not him. And because I’m not him, people will say 'You’re never as good as him in his prime,' and blah fuckin’ blah. And I say, 'at almost 43 years old, I’m hitting notes that he wasn’t.' He carved a path for many and was very influential in my vocal styling and was a reason why I enjoy this kind of singing. I didn’t invent it, I put my own little twist on things, but that guy was very innovative and unique. He should be immensely respected for that."

