GEOFF TATE On Upcoming 30th Anniversary Of QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire Album - "I'm Going To Be Celebrating It Like You Wouldn't Believe" (Video)

Vocalist Geoff Tate recently performed at the Stonedeaf 2019 festival in Coddington, UK and spoke with Midlands Metalheads Radio. In the clip below he looks back on his early days, talks about working with Avantasia, and the 30th Anniversary of the classic Queensrÿche album, Empire.

Geoff Tate has announced that he will perform the Queensrÿche albums Empire and Rage For Order in their entirety next year on the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour in 2020.

Rage For Order was released in 1986, and Empire - which featured the Grammy nominated song "Silent Lucidity" - was released in 1990.

Confirmed Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2020 dates are listed below:

February

21 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

22 - Mount Ponoco - Mount Poncho, PA

23 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

26 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

27 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

28 - Stereo Garden - Patchogue, NY

29 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

March

1 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

3 - The Vault - Bedford, MA

4 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

5 - The Beachland Ballroom And Tavern - Cleveland, OH

6 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

7 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL