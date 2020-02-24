GEOFF TATE Performs Acoustic Version Of QUEENSRŸCHE Classic "Jet City Woman" At iRock Radio; Video

Geoff Tate, who was the lead vocalist for Queensrÿche from 1981 to 2012, recently stopped by Studio 64 at iRock Radio and performed an acoustic version of the Queensrÿche song, "Jet City Woman", originally featured on the 1990 album, Empire. Watch below:

Tate is performing the Queensrÿche albums Empire and Rage For Order in their entirety on the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour. Remaining dates are listed below:

February

26 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

27 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

28 - Stereo Garden - Patchogue, NY

29 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

March

1 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

3 - The Vault - Bedford, MA

4 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

5 - The Beachland Ballroom And Tavern - Cleveland, OH

6 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

7 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL