GEOFF TATE Says Work Is Underway On Screenplay For Operation: Mindcrime Story; Audio

In a new interview with Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate reveals that plans are underway to turn the Operation: Mindcrime story into a movie.

"The Operation: Mindcrime story has been almost a movie at least six times in my memory," says Tate. "It's actually being worked by very famous screenwriter and very successful producer right now. And whether it sees the light of day as a film is yet to be seen. It's a journey, screenplays they take years to come to movie screens. There are all kinds of deals, compromises different people come in and rewrite and all that. They want your screen play idea and then they take that and hire their friend to rewrite it, everybody wants to rewrite it."

Listen to the interview below: