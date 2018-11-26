GEOFF TATE Working With QUEENSRŸCHE On 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition Of Empire Album - "It's Going To Be A Phenomenal Box Set"

Queensrÿche are working on a 30th anniversary edition of their landmark album, Empire. Released in 1990, the set proved the band's commercial high watermark.

Speaking to eonmusic, former frontman Geoff Tate praised the set, calling it; "One of my favourite albums", before going on to reveal his involvement in the reissue, as well as his own plans to perform the album in its entirety.

Speaking about plans to perform the album, Tate said; "I’d like to play every song because there are songs on that album that I have played very rarely. There are some I’ve played maybe ten times on my life, and one of them is ‘Anybody Listening?’. When Queensrÿche was together, we never really put that song in our set. We just had a hard time playing it, for some reasons; it just never jelled or felt right. And I ‘d really like to play that song again, and play it right."

Going on to reveal plans for an expanded 30th anniversary release of Empire, Geoff said; "There’s a box set thing coming out for that. I’m kind of in the process of working with them on it right now. I can say from my perspective looking it, it’s going to be a phenomenal box set, and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m contributing all kinds of stuff; from interviews to comments to liner notes, yeah, you name it".

When pressed about the musical content however, the singer remained tight lipped; "I know exactly what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you exactly right now - it’s too early!", he said.

