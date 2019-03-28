GEORDIE - AC/DC Singer Brian Johnson’s Former Band Hits The Road Again

According to Chronicle Live, the band once fronted by AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is hitting the road again. Geordie have scheduled a date on June 7th at The Cluny in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

Formed in early 1972, Johnson appeared on the band’s first four albums, prior to replacing the late Bon Scott in 1980: Hope You Like It (1973) (Red Bus)

Don't Be Fooled by the Name (1974), Save the World (1976) and No Good Woman (1978). According to Wikipedia, in 1982, a compilation including only Geordie's 1973–1976 ten songs was issued as Brian Johnson's solo album Strange Man on the MCA label. The U.S. 1989 CD Keep On Rocking, with re-recorded versions of the band's twelve known songs was released under the name of Brian Johnson and Geordie as well as the Australian 1991 compilation CD Rockin' With The Boys 1972–1976.

In 2018, bassist Tom Hill and drummer Brian Gibson decided once again to play these great songs live with a brand new line up comprising Steve Dawson, formerly of Animals II, on guitar and the powerful voice of newcomer Mark Wright taking on vocal duties. Original guitarist and primary songwriter Vic Malcolm is happily still involved on the writing/recording side for all upcoming future products.