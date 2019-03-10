GEORGE LYNCH Confirms One-Off Show With DOKKEN At M3 Festival 2019, Talks Possible Album With Classic Line-Up - "The More Time Goes By, The Less It Matters"

Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob, KXM) recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about the possibility of a new Dokken album featuring the classic line-up of himself, Don Dokken, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Lynch: "The further along we get here, I think the less it matters (laughs). The more time goes by, it becomes less relevant. I think we're all having fun doing what we're doing. I'm involved in a million projects, playing all kinds of great music. I would love to do a Dokken record but I just don't want it to be... I want it to be enjoyable. And I think everybody does. I don't want it to turn into a painful, ugly experience (laughs). Who needs that at our age? That's the main thing.

I'm fine with Don. We talk, everything's good, I play with him occasionally. Actually, I'm gonna be playing with him in March at the M3 festival. I'm gonna go up and play the show with him. I played with him the last year at another festival. Every once in a while, I get on stage, play the old songs, and it's wonderful. Fun."

Speaking with Metalforever.com, Don Dokken discussed his special acoustic performance on March 7th (complete with Dokken favorites, cover songs, and Dokken reflections between songs), which also supported the Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation. Don also commented on the full electric show on March 8th at the Historic German House with Metal Mike in direct support, and about new Dokken material, touring and selling music in 2019. In addition, he makes a special M3 Maryland Festival headlining announcement (11:20).