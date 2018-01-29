GEORGE LYNCH Joins DON DOKKEN On Stage At NAMM Ultimate Jam Night For "Tooth And Nail" and "Kiss Of Death"; Video Available

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, presented a special-edition of its award-winning program at NAMM 2018 on Saturday, January 27th at the Anaheim Hilton California C/D Ballroom. During the festivities, former Dokken guitarist George Lynch joined Don Dokken, Ira Black, Marten Andersson and Phil Varone for the Dokken classics "Tooth And Nail" and "Kiss Of Death". Check out the video below.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night features a rotating cast of players in a completely unrehearsed format. For more information on Ultimate Jam Night and Ultimate NAMM Night, head here.