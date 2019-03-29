GEORGE LYNCH Looks Back On The '80s - "I Wanted To Be A Big Guitar Hero, So I Was Always Trying To Outdo Myself"

Ultimate Guitar has posted another excerpt from a recent inteview with guitarist George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob, The End Machine), this time answering the question:

UG: What's the most challenging solo that you ever recorded? Or generally the most challenging song?

Lynch: "Some of the music that I write now is a little bit more challenging, can be complex sometimes. Especially with some of these other projects like KXM and The Infidels and so forth. I think that I'm a better player now than I was, and more confident and more capable. So I don't have as much problem playing as I used to (laughs).

In the '80s, it was harder for me. I remember... I don't remember what solo it was... I'm sorry. It was one of the famous solos, one of the famous songs, bigger Dokken songs we were recording in the studio. And the producer was there and my manager was there. And they're watching me try to catch the solo. I kept having to punch in, I kept having to redo it over and over. I couldn't get it. It was like 45 minutes of this. It was going on and on and on.

I did a lot of that back in the day. I think I was really on the edge of my abilities. So I was always trying to make sure I could play a little bit beyond myself. I was always pushing myself. Nowadays, I don't have that problem so much. (Laughs) I kind of have it handled and I play what I want to play, and it works out. Everything generally was a little bit more difficult for me in those days. I also had something to prove, I wanted to be a big guitar hero and so I was trying to outdo myself."

Order The End Machine's self-titled album on CD/LP/Digital here. A limited amount of signed CDs & LPs, merch bundles, VIP Packages & more are available here.

Surely, some fans may be wondering to themselves, isn't this just Dokken without Don Dokken? "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical," says bassist Jeff Pilson. "But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in. George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this... very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."

"This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record," adds Mason. "I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Hold Me Down"

"No Game"

"Bulletproof"

"Ride It"

"Burn The Truth"

"Hard Road"

"Alive Today"

"Line Of Division"

"Sleeping Voices"

"Life Is Love Is Music"

Catch The End Machine on tour on the US West Coast this April. Dates listed below.

April

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

Lineup:

Robert Mason - Vocals

Mick Brown - Drums

Jeff Pilson - Bass

George Lynch - Guitars