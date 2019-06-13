GEORGE LYNCH On Possibility Of Recording A New DOKKEN Album - "I Want To Do That Because I Want To Put That Other Boookend On The Shelf" (Audio)

Guesting on the Eddie Trunk Podcast, guitar legend George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob, The End Machine) discussed a number of subjects, including the possibility of recording a new Dokken record featuring the classic line-up of himself, Don Dokken, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown.

Lynch: "We could make a great record, a record that would really, like, stand up to the old records that people love. To me, I want to do that because I want to put that other bookend on the shelf and try to wrap the whole thing up in a nice bow and say, 'Here it is, from 1980 to 2019 or whatever it is, here's the end of the story.'"

Metal Express Radio recently caught up with bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken) to discuss his new project, The End Machine, featuring former Dokken bandmates George Lynch (guitars) and Mick Brown (drums), and Warrant vocalist Robert Mason. An excerpt is available below.

Q: With you, George and Mick working together did you ask Don to be part of The End Machine?

Pilson: "We did call Don to see if he`d be interested in doing it. He thought it`d just be like a Dokken reunion and that`d be a whole different can of worms. So, we did understand why he didn`t want to do it but we did offer it to him as the other three of us were doing it."

Q: You all last performed together in Dokken along with Don in 2016 for some shows and wrote "It`s Just Another Day" on the Return To The East live album. Was this just a one off or are there plans to work together as a unit sometime?

Pilson: "Again, that`s all down to the scheduling. We`re all friendly now and there`s communication between us so it`s not impossible but it`d have to be the right situation and as far as recording, I`d love to do one last, great Dokken record. I wish records were a more important part of the equation these days but money and time are hard and because of that it`d be really difficult to do another Dokken record but I really hope that we do some day. The song that we did for the live album was really natural and was one of the most painless Dokken recordings that we`ve done. It was pretty cool. I hope there`s another one. As far as shows, who knows? Let`s hope so."

