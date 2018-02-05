GEORGE LYNCH On Working With Former DOKKEN Bandmate JEFF PILSON In SUPER STROKE - "We're Out Of Our Minds Having So Much Fun"

In the clip below, Eddie Trunk speaks with guitar legend George Lynch (Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) about the forthcoming Dokken reunion live album/DVD, and his new band Super Stroke featuring Warrant vocalist Robert Mason and his former Dokken bandmates Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown.

In a new interview with Glide Magazine, bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken) taloks about Super Stroke.

Says Pilson: "I have a project that we’ll be announcing soon that is George Lynch, Mick Brown and I, from Dokken. We have a project with Robert Mason called Super Stroke. It won’t be coming out until well into next year but we’ve already written a lot of songs for that and it’s absolutely stupendous. I am really proud of that and real excited."

Asked what it sounds like, and if it leans towards the Dokken sound, Pilson replies: "There’s definitely some Dokken in there. There is a little bit of the straight-ahead Lynch Mob-ness in certain aspects but then another aspect we get quite musical. It’s not progressive but very musical. Some of the songs are pretty epic in their musicality. George is playing his ass off. I mean, the whole band is playing great, I got to say. And Robert is just an amazing singer and it’s so much fun. Robert is in Warrant right now, and he was the second singer for Lynch Mob. There’s a lot of connections in there. So I’m doing that."

