GEORGE LYNCH - Pneumonia Forces Guitarist To Cancel Appearance With DOKKEN At M3 Festival; LYNCH MOB Shows To Be Rescheduled

Guitarist George Lynch has been forced to cancel his appearance with Dokken at this weekend's M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. Lynch has issued the following statement:

"Due to my continued pneumonia I will regrettably have to cancel my upcoming my appearance this Friday at the Dallas Guitar Show as well as the M3 show with Dokken and will also have to reschedule the upcoming Lynch Mob shows in Chicago and Kansas City. Thank-you for your understanding."

The End Machine, the new project that features classic-era Dokken members George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown, as well as current Warrant singer Robert Mason, recently released their self-titled debut album via Frontiers Music Srl.

Surely, some fans may be wondering to themselves, isn't this just Dokken without Don Dokken? "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical," says bassist Jeff Pilson. "But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in. George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this... very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."

"This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record," adds Mason. "I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Hold Me Down"

"No Game"

"Bulletproof"

"Ride It"

"Burn The Truth"

"Hard Road"

"Alive Today"

"Line Of Division"

"Sleeping Voices"

"Life Is Love Is Music"

"Leap Of Faith" video:

"Burn The Truth" lyric video:

"Alive Today" video: