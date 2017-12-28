GEORGE LYNCH Talks SWEET & LYNCH - "I Was Never A STRYPER Fan But I Realized MICHAEL SWEET Was Really Good At What He Did"

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about Unified, the latest album with Stryper mastermind Michael Sweet for their Sweet & Lynch project. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Q: Were Dokken and Stryper contemporaries back in the '80s?

Lynch: "We were aware of each other and I was aware of Stryper through the '80s and '90s. I think the first time I saw them was on a local cable show called the Wally George Show. Honestly, I was never a Stryper fan but I realized Michael was really good at what he did as far as being a great melodic power singer."

Q: You didn't really dig Stryper but you liked what Michael was doing?

Lynch: "He was a great melodic power singer. In later years when I was out of Dokken and had an occasional opportunity to think about writing and recording some music in the 'Dokken vein' quote unquote, I would think about Michael sometimes as a potential partner because of his style being in the same universe as the Dokken genre and melodic hard rock."

Q: Sweet & Lynch isn't a band?

Lynch: "Brian (Tichy), James (Lomenzo) and I have played together multiple times in other projects but we're not a band nor are we becoming a band. Now there is a hybrid version of that, which is what KXM does. We are also not really a band in the true sense like Korn is or King's X is but we just come together every couple of years, meet in the studio like ships in the night and two weeks later we're gone. But we write everything together as a band so that's sort of a hybrid way of doing it. That works well for that project but I would not do that with Sweet & Lynch because there are too many unknowns and too many things that could go sideways."

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, released their sophomore album, Unified, on November 10th.

Tracklisting:

“Promised Land”

“Walk”

“Afterlife”

“Make Your Mark”

“Tried & True”

“Unified”

“Find Your Way”

“Heart Of Fire”

“Bridge Of Broken Lies”

“Better Man”

“Live To Die”

