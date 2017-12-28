GEORGE LYNCH Talks SWEET & LYNCH - "I Was Never A STRYPER Fan But I Realized MICHAEL SWEET Was Really Good At What He Did"
December 28, 2017, 7 hours ago
Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about Unified, the latest album with Stryper mastermind Michael Sweet for their Sweet & Lynch project. An excerpt from the interview is available below.
Q: Were Dokken and Stryper contemporaries back in the '80s?
Lynch: "We were aware of each other and I was aware of Stryper through the '80s and '90s. I think the first time I saw them was on a local cable show called the Wally George Show. Honestly, I was never a Stryper fan but I realized Michael was really good at what he did as far as being a great melodic power singer."
Q: You didn't really dig Stryper but you liked what Michael was doing?
Lynch: "He was a great melodic power singer. In later years when I was out of Dokken and had an occasional opportunity to think about writing and recording some music in the 'Dokken vein' quote unquote, I would think about Michael sometimes as a potential partner because of his style being in the same universe as the Dokken genre and melodic hard rock."
Q: Sweet & Lynch isn't a band?
Lynch: "Brian (Tichy), James (Lomenzo) and I have played together multiple times in other projects but we're not a band nor are we becoming a band. Now there is a hybrid version of that, which is what KXM does. We are also not really a band in the true sense like Korn is or King's X is but we just come together every couple of years, meet in the studio like ships in the night and two weeks later we're gone. But we write everything together as a band so that's sort of a hybrid way of doing it. That works well for that project but I would not do that with Sweet & Lynch because there are too many unknowns and too many things that could go sideways."
Sweet & Lynch, featuring Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, released their sophomore album, Unified, on November 10th.
Tracklisting:
“Promised Land”
“Walk”
“Afterlife”
“Make Your Mark”
“Tried & True”
“Unified”
“Find Your Way”
“Heart Of Fire”
“Bridge Of Broken Lies”
“Better Man”
“Live To Die”
“Walk” video:
“Afterlife” lyric video: