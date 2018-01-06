GEORGE LYNCH Talks SWEET & LYNCH - "We've Actually Been Talking About Doing A Tour With LYNCH MOB And STRYPER Together..."

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch recently spoke with Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio. He discusses his work with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet in Sweet & Lynch, Lynch Mob and KXM. An excerpt is available below.

MER: You have an incredible band there. It`d be criminal not to hit the road with them.

Lynch: "There`s talk of it and I hope it happens but there`s nothing planned at this point. We are both really busy with our own projects that it`s difficult to find the time to fit it in."

MER: What about touring with Stryper and Lynch Mob and maybe doing something together then?

Lynch: "We have actually been talking about doing a tour with Lynch Mob and Stryper together and that at the end we`d come out and do a few Sweet & Lynch songs. So that is something that could happen at some point. I think that`s a really interesting idea."

MER: You have Lynch Mob and KXM on the go too amongst other projects. Does each of these bands enable you to cover a slightly different side to your creativity?

Lynch: "I`m just happy that I am able to do different stuff and people are digging it. Creatively for me, it`s challenging and fun and it`s good for me and my playing to do different things. It let`s me stretch out a little more so that I don`t get stuck in a rut. I`ve also done work with Angelo Moore from Fishbone that is totally different to anything I`ve done before and I just loved doing that so having different projects certainly gives me a great range of styles that I can play which keeps it interesting for me."

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, released their sophomore album, Unified, on November 10th.

Tracklisting:

“Promised Land”

“Walk”

“Afterlife”

“Make Your Mark”

“Tried & True”

“Unified”

“Find Your Way”

“Heart Of Fire”

“Bridge Of Broken Lies”

“Better Man”

“Live To Die”

