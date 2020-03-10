GEORGE LYNCH Would Like To Join JUDAS PRIEST – “I Wish They Would Call Me Up And Hire Me”

Speaking at a guitar clinic at Pitbull Audio in San Diego, guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, Dokken, KXM) said he would like to join heavy metal legends Judas Priest. 

Lynch says, “I still to this day love Priest. I wish they would call me up and hire me. Glenn Tipton, hello?” 

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton was forced to stepdown from touring fulltime due to his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and Andy Sneap has been filling in with Tipton making sporadic appearances. 



