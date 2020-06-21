German Doom Metallers THROWN AWAY TEARS Featuring MIDNATTSOL Members Release Debut Single / Video "If We Could Change The Past"

June 21, 2020, 37 minutes ago

Midnattsol members Daniel Fischer (keyboards) and Stephan Adolf (guitars) have launched a new doom metal project dubbed Thrown Away Tears. The first signs of life began in late 2019 and the band has slowly but surely been putting material together for a future release. They have checked in with the following update:

"The waiting is over. We present our first song of our coming demo release: 'If We Could Change The Past'. So, darken your room, make yourself comfortable and enjoy the song. We appreciate your feedback."

Thrown Away Tears is:

Stephan Adolph - guitars, vocals
Daniel Fischer - bass, keyboards
Daniel Mackert - guitars
Maximilian Stipp - drums

Check out the official Thrown Away Tears Facebook page here.



