German Thrashers BONDED Feat. Former SODOM, SUICIDAL ANGELS Members To Release Debut Album Via Century Media Records; First Live Dates Announced

German thrash metallers, Bonded, have announced that they have signed a worldwide deal with Century Media Records.

Formed by scene veterans Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (Guitar) and Markus “Makka“ Freiwald (Drums) in 2018 after their exit as longtime members of Sodom, musical partners Marc Hauschild (Bass) and Destroy Them / ex-Suicidal Angels member Chris Tsitsis (Guitar) were quickly added to the ranks in order to continue working on new own song-material as well as to develop the concept for a new entity, which was finally completed with the addition of Assassin frontman Ingo Bajonczak (Vocals) and consequently named Bonded.

Bonded guitarist Bernemann (Formerly a member of Crows, who released their debut album The Dying Race via CMR in 1991) commented: “Bonded have proudly signed their contract and are now looking forward to the future cooperation with Century Media Records. As a local band from Dortmund, this union with the traditional Dortmund music-label means a lot to us and we are excited to be a part of the Century Family. We are familiar with CMR since their very beginnings in 1988 and we are very happy to have found a strong partner for the launch of Bonded in them.”

Bonded drummer Makka (Formerly a member of Despair, who released their debut album History Of Hate via CMR in 1988) added: “A long and busy period lies behind us, as we are very proud and pleased to announce that Bonded has signed to Century Media Records. We have invested a lot of time, work and passion in the band and will now continue the journey together with a strong and heavy partner. We are looking forward to working with CMR and hope to stay Bonded for a long time.”

Century Media Records Director Philipp Schulte commented as follows: “We are very happy to announce the signing of Bonded. Welcome to Century Media! And welcome back, Makka and Bernemann! It was about time. The first recordings that Bonded played to us some months ago were already of very high quality. Now the debut album is in the making, and what I have heard speaks a very clear language: Bonded play straight-forward metal with a high level of musicality. Teutonic thrash done right. You better watch out!”

A video message from the band, commenting on the signing and their current status of activities, can be seen below:

A first demo pre-production version of the song “God Given” was recently launched online to introduce Bonded. Check it out below:

Here is an overview of the first live-shows announced for Bonded, including their recently confirmed appearance at this year’s Metal Hammer Paradise event on November 8 - 9 at the Weissenhäuser Strand resort location in Northern Germany.

September

21 - Schrobenhausen, Germany - Metal im Woid Festival

28 - Luzern, Switzerland - Sedel Club

November

9 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

January

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Thrash Speed Burn Festival

March

21 - Essen, Germany - Endzeit Festival

Bonded are currently putting finishing touches on their still untitled debut album for Century Media Records, which is being engineered and produced by Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom, etc.) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany. Look out for further details and more information coming soon.

Bonded lineup (from left to right on photo above):

Chris Tsitsis - Guitar

Marc Hauschild - Bass

Ingo Bajonczak - Vocals

Markus “Makka“ Freiwald - Drums

Bernd “Bernemann“ Kost - Guitar