Germany's ATOMWINTER To Release Catacombs Album In February; "Necromancer" Track Streaming

Trollzorn presents Catacombs, the new and third full-length from German old school death metal maniacs, Atomwinter. The album will be released on February 9th on CD, gatefold LP and in digital formats.

Catacombs sets the morbid underworld to music, creating a sinister, merciless and threatening atmosphere. This piece of raw and filthy death metal will crush down headbanger's minds like a war machine. There's no salvation for the damned.

A first track, "Necromancer", is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Catacombs"

"Dark Messiah"

"Sadistic Intent"

"Ancient Rites"

"Gathering of the Undead"

"Carved in Stone"

"Necromancer"

"Morbid Lies"

"Funeral of Flesh"

"Necromancer":