Germany's COMMANDER Release Lyric Video For "Locust Infestation"; New Album Details Revealed

Almost 10 years have passed since Munich-based Commander released The Enemies We Create. On April 13th they will return with a new album featuring nine brand new songs, Fatalis (The Unbroken Circle). The album was mastered in November 2017 at Temple Of Disharmony by Patrick W. Engel. Artwork was created by Remy Cooper (Headsplit Design), who is also responsible for works with Kreator, Cryptopsy and Arch Enemy. More album details will be released soon.

Fatalis (The Unbroken Circle) will be released via Black Sunset / MDD. Go to this location to pre-order.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Fatalis"

"Locust Infestation"

"Chaos Awakening"

"New Slave Democracy"

"Insidious Greed"

"Invidia"

"Superbia"

"And Death Swings the Scythe"

"Shattered Existence"

Check out the new lyric video for "Locust Infestation" below.

Commander have announced the following live dates for 2018:

March

31 - München, Germany - Backstage (Dark Easter Metal Meeting 2018)

April

28 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It (Death Celebration 2018)

September

22 - Schrobenhausen, Germany - Metal im Woid V Festival

December

28 - München, Germany - 8Below Friday Madness Party

For information and updates on Commander go to this location.