Germany's DARKNESS Release "Low Velocity Blood Spatter" Lyric Video

German thrash metal veterans, Darkness, will release their new album, First Class Violence, on October 12th via Massacre Records. A lyric video for the song "Low Velocity Blood Spatter" can be found below.

The album was recorded and mixed by Cornelius Rambadt in Rambado Recordings Studio and mastered by Dennis Köhne. Timon Kokott was recruited to take care of the album artwork. Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (Kreator) and Tom Angelripper (Sodom) have contributed guest vocals to a song that's featured on the album.

First Class Violence is another missing piece in the puzzle that helps you to see the world through the angry and desperate eyes of Darkness.

Tracklisting:

“Prelude In E (Intro)”

“Low Velocity Blood Splatter”

“Neoprimitive”

“Hate Is My Engine”

“See You On The Bodyfarm”

“Zeutan”

“The Autocrazy (Autocracy) Club”

“Born Dead”

“First Class Violence”

“I Betray”

"Low Velocity Blood Spatter" lyric video:

“First Class Violence” video:

(Photo - Marcus Kösters)