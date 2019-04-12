Germany's PARAGON Release Official Video For "Mean Machine"; New Album Due This Month

German speed metal band Paragon have released the official video for their new single, "Mean Machine", available below. This is the second single from the upcoming album, Controlled Demolition, which will be released on April 26th via Massacre Records. The lyric video for the first single "Black Widow" is also available below. https://youtu.be/YYwgyk7-n9A

Controlled Demolition was mixed and mastered by Piet Sielck (Iron Savior) at Powerhouse Studio. The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, download and stream. You can pre-order it here.

Photo by Stefan Malzkorn