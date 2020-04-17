Germany's Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park Open Air Festivals Cancelled For 2020

Germany's sister festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, which were due to take place from June 5th - 7th, have been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Artists due to perform over the weekend included Amaranthe, Devin Townsend, Airbourne, Powerwolf, Disturbed, The Pretty Reckless, Volbeat, System Of A Down, Deftones, Alter Bridge and many more. Organizers have issued the following statement:

"In their eventful history, Germany’s most popular open-air festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, have been confronted with unexpected and difficult situations on more than one occasion. The ban on all large-scale events until August 31st due to the Corona pandemic has now forced the cancellation of the anniversary events at the Nürburgring and in Nuremberg.

This inevitable decision is naturally disappointing for the organisers and their teams, the artists and 175,000 fans who had wanted to celebrate 35 years of Rock Am Ring and 25 years of Rock Im Park on the first weekend of June. Yet as sad as the cancellation of the sold-out twin festivals is, the producers fully understand the need for this unavoidable measure, which is being taken in the interests of the health and safety of all those involved. At the same time, they wish to expressly thank the fans for their ongoing support.

The hopes of everyone in the live music business are now focused on an end to the state of emergency. The anniversary Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals have now been rescheduled for the second weekend of June 2021.

All ticket buyers are asked to remain patient regarding further details. The organisers and their teams are working on specific information concerning the exact course of action, and this will be announced next. Until then, the understanding of fans is requested.

Rock Am Ring – Rock Im Park

11 – 13 June 2021

Save the date!"

