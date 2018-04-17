Germany's SINBREED Joined By Former VICIOUS RUMORS Singer NICK HOLLEMAN

German power metallers SinBreed, featuring Blind Guardian drummer Frederik Ehmke, have announced the addition of singer Nick Holleman (ex-Vicious Rumors).

Says the band: "After being on tour with Nick throughout Europe in 2016 we are happy to continue with him and open the next chapter of the band. This also means, that Herbie Langhans won't be part of SinBreed anymore. Thank you Herbie for your work on our first three albums that we did over the last eight years. Rock on! We all wish you the best of luck for your current and future projects!"

SinBreed lineup:

Nick Holleman (Vocals)

Manuel Seoane (Guitar)

Flo Laurin (Guitar)

Frederik Ehmke (Drums)

Alexander Schulz (Bass)