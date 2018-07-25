Germany's TIME, THE VALUATOR Release "How Fleeting" Lyric Video

Essen, Germany-based rock band Time, The Valuator have released a lyric video for the new single "How Fleeting". The song is the last single from the upcoming debut album How Fleeting, How Fragile, which will be released via Long Branch Records in Europe. Watch the lyric video below, and order the album here.

The album will be released on August 3rd and will be available as exclusive bundles, digipack, download and stream. The bands debut consists of 12 tracks, including the advanced released singles "Elusive Reasons", "When I Meet Death", "The Violent Sound" and "In Control", which gained over 3 million streams since release and the bran dnew "How Fleeting".

Tracklisting:

"Terminus"

"In Control"

"The Violent Sound"

"Fugitive"

"Cloud City"

"Elusive Reasons"

"Heritage"

"How Fleeting"

"When I Meet Death"

"Onryo"

"Starseeker"

"How Fragile"

"How Fleeting" lyric video:

The band also announced the dates for their first European tour with shows in the UK, France, Germany and Sweden. Supported by the UK natives Winchester, Time, The Valuator will present the new album and will surely leave the audience with dropped jaws.

August

7 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

8 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

9 - London, UK - The Black Heart

10 - Manchester, UK - Night People

11 - Ashford, UK - The Junction

12 - Strasbourg, France - Elastic Bar

13 - Dijon, France - Deep Inside

14 - Lyon, France - Le Blogg

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Garda

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - High 5ive Summer Fest

Lineup:

Phil Bayer - Vocals

Cedric Dreyszas - Guitars

Rene Möllenbeck - Guitars

Yunus Proch - Drums

(Photo - Alina Nolte)