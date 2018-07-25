Germany's TIME, THE VALUATOR Release "How Fleeting" Lyric Video
July 25, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Essen, Germany-based rock band Time, The Valuator have released a lyric video for the new single "How Fleeting". The song is the last single from the upcoming debut album How Fleeting, How Fragile, which will be released via Long Branch Records in Europe. Watch the lyric video below, and order the album here.
The album will be released on August 3rd and will be available as exclusive bundles, digipack, download and stream. The bands debut consists of 12 tracks, including the advanced released singles "Elusive Reasons", "When I Meet Death", "The Violent Sound" and "In Control", which gained over 3 million streams since release and the bran dnew "How Fleeting".
Tracklisting:
"Terminus"
"In Control"
"The Violent Sound"
"Fugitive"
"Cloud City"
"Elusive Reasons"
"Heritage"
"How Fleeting"
"When I Meet Death"
"Onryo"
"Starseeker"
"How Fragile"
"How Fleeting" lyric video:
The band also announced the dates for their first European tour with shows in the UK, France, Germany and Sweden. Supported by the UK natives Winchester, Time, The Valuator will present the new album and will surely leave the audience with dropped jaws.
August
7 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
8 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
9 - London, UK - The Black Heart
10 - Manchester, UK - Night People
11 - Ashford, UK - The Junction
12 - Strasbourg, France - Elastic Bar
13 - Dijon, France - Deep Inside
14 - Lyon, France - Le Blogg
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Garda
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - High 5ive Summer Fest
Lineup:
Phil Bayer - Vocals
Cedric Dreyszas - Guitars
Rene Möllenbeck - Guitars
Yunus Proch - Drums
(Photo - Alina Nolte)