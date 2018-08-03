Germany's TIME, THE VALUATOR Streaming Debut Album In Full

Essen, Germany-based rock band Time, The Valuator have released their debut album How Fleeting, How Fragile, via Long Branch Records. A full album stream can be found below.

The album is available in exclusive bundles, digipack, download and stream. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Terminus"

"In Control"

"The Violent Sound"

"Fugitive"

"Cloud City"

"Elusive Reasons"

"Heritage"

"How Fleeting"

"When I Meet Death"

"Onryo"

"Starseeker"

"How Fragile"

Album stream:

"How Fleeting" lyric video:

The band recently announced the dates for their first European tour with shows in the UK, France, Germany and Sweden. Supported by the UK natives Winchester, Time, The Valuator will present the new album and will surely leave the audience with dropped jaws.

August

7 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

8 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

9 - London, UK - The Black Heart

10 - Manchester, UK - Night People

11 - Ashford, UK - The Junction

12 - Strasbourg, France - Elastic Bar

13 - Dijon, France - Deep Inside

14 - Lyon, France - Le Blogg

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Garda

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - High 5ive Summer Fest

Lineup:

Phil Bayer - Vocals

Cedric Dreyszas - Guitars

Rene Möllenbeck - Guitars

Yunus Proch - Drums

(Photo - Alina Nolte)