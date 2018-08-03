Germany's TIME, THE VALUATOR Streaming Debut Album In Full
August 3, 2018, 2 hours ago
Essen, Germany-based rock band Time, The Valuator have released their debut album How Fleeting, How Fragile, via Long Branch Records. A full album stream can be found below.
The album is available in exclusive bundles, digipack, download and stream. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Terminus"
"In Control"
"The Violent Sound"
"Fugitive"
"Cloud City"
"Elusive Reasons"
"Heritage"
"How Fleeting"
"When I Meet Death"
"Onryo"
"Starseeker"
"How Fragile"
Album stream:
"How Fleeting" lyric video:
The band recently announced the dates for their first European tour with shows in the UK, France, Germany and Sweden. Supported by the UK natives Winchester, Time, The Valuator will present the new album and will surely leave the audience with dropped jaws.
August
7 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
8 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
9 - London, UK - The Black Heart
10 - Manchester, UK - Night People
11 - Ashford, UK - The Junction
12 - Strasbourg, France - Elastic Bar
13 - Dijon, France - Deep Inside
14 - Lyon, France - Le Blogg
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Garda
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - High 5ive Summer Fest
Lineup:
Phil Bayer - Vocals
Cedric Dreyszas - Guitars
Rene Möllenbeck - Guitars
Yunus Proch - Drums
(Photo - Alina Nolte)