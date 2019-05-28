Germany's TOTENGEFLÜSTER Sign With Black Lion Records; New Album Due In October 2019

Black Lion is proud to welcome German Black Metallers Totengeflüster into Black Lion Records. Their third album will be released in October 2019.

Totengeflüster is a new but constant growing force formed in 2007. They managed to become fairly big player in the European underground black metal scene following the success of their latest album, Im Nebel der Vergänglichkeit. The band has been on a consistant touring cycle across European soil and performing at various clubs and festivals across the country, including the reknown Summer Breeze and Wolfszeit Festival.

Black Lion comments: "We are beyond thrilled to be getting a chance to work with such a great band with such amazing vision and sound. Totengeflüster has been a band we've followed upclose for quite sometime and little did we know they've done the same, so its with great pride our paths finally cross."

Totengeflüster: "To have Black Lion Records on our side as a supporting and understanding partner we can now dive into a new chapter for Totengeflüster. Black Lion Records will help us to grow constant and spread our art in independent ways! There are big things coming up on the horizon and we are looking into a future that will benefit everyone; the band, the fans and the label."

