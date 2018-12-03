Germany's VISIONATICA Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; New Album Due In 2019

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of German symphonic metal band Visionatica. The band's new studio album will be released in 2019.

Led by vocalist Tamara Amedov alongside guitarist Manuel Buhl, drummer Gerhard Spanner and bass player Tim Zahn, Visionatica first entered the symphonic metal scene in 2016. With fantastic, crystal clear soprano vocals combined with powerful grooves, melodic guitars, and orchestral elements, the band announced themselves with force with their debut album, Force Of Luna.

The band’s second album, Enigma Fire - which is being recorded now - marks the beginning of their newly minted worldwide collaboration with Frontiers Music Srl. Fans of bands such as Within Temptation, Nightwish, Delain, Xandria, and the like, will find much to love here.

For those unfamiliar with the band, check out the single & video, “She Wolf”, from their debut album:

Vocalist Tamara Amedov on the signing: "Another gate has opened for us! We inked a deal with Frontiers and are looking forward to a successful partnership. Stay tuned for a brand new music video and the new album called Enigma Fire as well as some great surprises in 2019!”

Visionatica formed in 2013 and started to flesh out their idea for an approach to the symphonic metal sound. They envisioned a sophisticated concept and commenced writing songs for their debut. The final result was an extremely melodic, but at the same time powerful album full of energy, in which skillfully composed orchestra sections merge perfectly with virtuoso guitars, driving drums, and the fantastic voice of their classically trained vocalist. With Force Of Luna, Visionatica produced an album that tells stories about wolves, visions, lies, myths, and much more. With their popular first single, “She Wolf” and equally powerful songs such as “Certainty Of Benevolence“, the emotional duet “The Thorns” (with Winterstorm singer Michael Liewald), and more, the band had officially announced their arrival.

Enigma Fire will prove that Visionatica are not simply resting on their laurels, as they are fully prepared and intent on taking things to the next level. Get ready for bombastic orchestral arrangements paired with stunning fretwork and new musical influences outside of the box, which will take the listener on a sonic journey they'll want to experience over and over.

Lineup:

Tamara Amedov: Vocals

Manuel Buhl: Guitar

Gerhard Spanner: Drums

Tim Zahn: Bass